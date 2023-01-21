Jaguars Fans Furious With Blown Call vs. Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The officiating crew for the Chiefs-Jaguars may have missed a significant penalty during the third quarter.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got launched by Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders as he was attempting a pass. There was no flag thrown on the field for roughing the passer.

And yet, the officials penalized Jacksonville's defense earlier in the game for a similar hit on Chad Henne.

Here's the play in question:

NFL fans are furious that roughing the passer wasn't called on this hit from Saunders.

"Same hit and no roughing called for Jags," one person said.

Another person tweeted, "Typical Arrowhead no-call."

"Chad Henne got a call before Trevor Lawrence lol," a third fan wrote. "Tells ya all you need to know."

The Chiefs currently hold a 17-10 lead over the Jaguars.

Lawrence will need to have a strong finish to this game if he's going to keep the Jaguars' season alive.