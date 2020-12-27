The Spun

Jaguars Fans React To Landing Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars fans root on the team during a game against the Browns.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Fans look on from the stands during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost in blowout fashion to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Despite keeping it close throughout the first half, David Montgomery woke up in the third quarter and diced up the Jaguars defense en route to a 41-17 Chicago win.

But, Jacksonville fans couldn’t be happier.

With the loss, the 1-15 Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. With the selection, Jacksonville is expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The junior quarterback is widely expected to be a franchise changing talent.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets won their second consecutive game on Sunday. Against a depleted Browns squad, the team’s defense helped lock down Cleveland’s run game on their way to a victory. However, the win confirmed that the Jets will receive the No. 2 pick in the 2021 Draft, meaning that Lawrence will probably be off the board by the time New York is on the clock.

Jaguars fans took to Twitter to celebrate after the team clinched the top draft position and likely a new franchise quarterback.

It’s safe to say that Jaguars fans are more than happy to have lost on Sunday. Jacksonville can now sit back and relax until late April in Cleveland, Ohio.

For the Jets, things get a bit more tricky. After going through the first 13 weeks winless, fans of the AFC East group were ready for drastic changes. New York anticipated getting Lawrence in the draft and that a new head coach would take over.

Now, Adam Gase might stick around and decisions will have to be made at the 2021 draft. The Jets could opt to draft other top players that could better compliment Darnold heading into a new season. The other option would be to pursue another quarterback prospect, like Ohio State junior Justin Fields.

But it looks like New York will never get what Jacksonville “earned”: Trevor Lawrence.


