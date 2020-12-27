Jaguars Fans React To Landing Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost in blowout fashion to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Despite keeping it close throughout the first half, David Montgomery woke up in the third quarter and diced up the Jaguars defense en route to a 41-17 Chicago win.

But, Jacksonville fans couldn’t be happier.

With the loss, the 1-15 Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. With the selection, Jacksonville is expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The junior quarterback is widely expected to be a franchise changing talent.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets won their second consecutive game on Sunday. Against a depleted Browns squad, the team’s defense helped lock down Cleveland’s run game on their way to a victory. However, the win confirmed that the Jets will receive the No. 2 pick in the 2021 Draft, meaning that Lawrence will probably be off the board by the time New York is on the clock.

Jaguars fans took to Twitter to celebrate after the team clinched the top draft position and likely a new franchise quarterback.

JETS WIN! JETS WIN! JETS WIN! JAGUARS HAVE NO. 1 OVERALL PICK! TREVOR LAWRENCE COME HOME! pic.twitter.com/qTvAgfpyET — Big No. 1 Overall Pick Country (@BigCatCountry) December 27, 2020

Barring some unforeseen circumstance, the #Jaguars will draft Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Yeah, I’m celebrating. You deserve this, Duval. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) December 27, 2020

Jaguars lose. Jets win. It’s official. Welcome to Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence! pic.twitter.com/aTyCs3UgBw — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 27, 2020

When they Jags shut down for the rest of the season but come back next year with Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/rU0xiMOYx5 — The System (@tealtalk) December 27, 2020

It’s safe to say that Jaguars fans are more than happy to have lost on Sunday. Jacksonville can now sit back and relax until late April in Cleveland, Ohio.

For the Jets, things get a bit more tricky. After going through the first 13 weeks winless, fans of the AFC East group were ready for drastic changes. New York anticipated getting Lawrence in the draft and that a new head coach would take over.

Now, Adam Gase might stick around and decisions will have to be made at the 2021 draft. The Jets could opt to draft other top players that could better compliment Darnold heading into a new season. The other option would be to pursue another quarterback prospect, like Ohio State junior Justin Fields.

But it looks like New York will never get what Jacksonville “earned”: Trevor Lawrence.