Jaguars Fans React To Veteran Player’s Urban Meyer Admission

Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer held a team meeting to apologize to his players and fellow coaches “being a distraction.”

His apology came after video surfaced of him being danced on by a young woman at his bar/restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. Earlier Thursday afternoon, Jaguars defensive lineman Jihad Ward made it clear the team isn’t worried about the off-field incident.

“There’s players that get in trouble. There’s coaches that get in trouble… They learn from it and they move on,” he said. “I think everybody just tries to pick all the negative stuff that is going around I promise you we are 100% not worried about this.”

Of course, that was music to Jaguars fans’ ears who were getting worried about their team.

“Like I’ve been saying. Doubt the players care as much as the media has,” one fan said.

“This is the energy I needed to see,” said another.

“This why I love having this dude on my team,” said a third.

Ward suggested the team is ready to laugh about the situation and move on. Urban Meyer certainly hopes that will be the case.

As for the actual football part, the Jaguars face off against a Tennessee Titans team that fell to the New York Jets last weekend.

Can Trevor Lawrence and company finally find their first win of 2021?