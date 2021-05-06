Report: The Jaguars Have Fired 4 Longtime Staff Members

The Jacksonville Jaguars began a new era this year by hiring Urban Meyer to be the organization’s new head coach. With the college football legend taking over, the franchise also has continued to overhaul the rest of its personnel.

According to a report from the Associated Press and confirmed by Michael DiRocco of ESPN, the Jaguars parted ways with four longtime staffers earlier this week. Andy Dengler (assistant director of player personnel), Chris Driggers (director of pro personnel), Mark Ellenz (director of college scouting) and Paul Roell (assistant director of college scouting) were all fired on Monday.

The moves were just the latest of the new regime in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars try to bounce back from a disappointing decade. Meyer has worked to reorganize the franchise structure and as a result, multiple staffers from past front offices or coaching staffs have been excused.

Here’s more from DiRocco’s ESPN report about the members that will no longer be a part of the Jaguars organization:

Dengler joined the Jaguars in 1998 and spent the past eight years as the assistant director of player personnel. Ellenz joined the Jaguars in 2013 and had been the director of college scouting since 2016. Roell also joined the Jaguars in 2013; he and Ellenz were hired by then-general manager Dave Caldwell, who was fired in November. Driggers started in the football operations department and then became the team’s salary-cap administrator. He joined the scouting department in 1998 and was promoted to director of pro personnel in 2015.

The Jaguars went 1-15 in 2020 and have had a winning season just one time since 2007. The city of Jacksonville hopes that Meyer, a new staff and recent No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will revitalize its NFL franchise in the coming years.