Breaking: NFL GM Reportedly Fired On Sunday Night

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions parted ways with their head coach Matt Patricia and their general manager Bob Quinn.

Sunday night, another NFL general manager was reportedly fired.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars have fired general manager Dave Caldwell.

Caldwell, 46, has been the Jaguars’ general manager since the 2013 season. Jacksonville made one good run back in 2017, when the team reached the AFC Championship Game.

However, it’s been all downhill since then. The Jaguars went 5-11 in 2018 and 6-10 in 2019. This season, Jacksonville is off to a 1-10 start.

The Jaguars lost to the Browns, 27-25, on Sunday.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has confirmed the news.

“Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2012,” he said in a statement.

As for head coach Doug Marrone, he’s reportedly safe for now.

“Owner Shad Khan spoke to him after the game to confirm that the decision on Dave Caldwell has no bearing on Marrone or his coaching staff. Khan informed Marrone that he and his coaching staff are secure through the end of the 2020 season,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

You would think that the Jaguars’ new general manager would prefer to hire his own guy, though. We’ll see what happens after the season.