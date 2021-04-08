Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will be making his return to the sideline this fall, but this time he’ll be coaching in the NFL.

The longtime college football head coach has never coached in the professional arena before. However, if one of the newest members of the Jacksonville Jaguars is to be believed, Meyer is doing just fine in the NFL so far.

Former Seattle Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin signed a three-year, $45 million deal with Jacksonville this offseason. He said a conversation with Meyer is one of the main reasons he decided to sign with the Jaguars.

“You talk about bringing guys in changing the culture around,” Griffin said about his conversation with Meyer. “You’re talking about a coach who cares about the players, cares about their well being.”

"You talk about bringing guys in changing the culture around & you're talking about a coach who cares about the players, cares about their well being"@ShaquillG on going to Jacksonville #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/z2E5psbDOY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 8, 2021

Griffin said Meyer asked about his family, which meant a lot to the former UCF star corner.

Despite not coaching in the NFL, Meyer knows what it takes to lure the top talent to his program. He consistently recruited the best players when he was at Ohio State and during his time at Florida as well.

He has just over three weeks to put the finishing touches on his first ever draft board. We all know who he’s going to take with the No. 1 overall pick (Trevor Lawrence), but beyond that, anything can happen.