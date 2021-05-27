Jaguars Front Office Executive Reportedly Out Of a Job

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant move this week, parting ways with one of their front office executives.

ESPN’s Seth Walder broke the news this Thursday that Karim Kassam, the senior vice president of football operations and strategy for the Jaguars, is out just a few months after being hired. The reason he was let go is unknown at this time.

Kassam was hired by the Jaguars to oversee the team’s football technology and analytics department. Additionally, he was expected to help the team’s salary-cap administration.

This is the second time this year that Jacksonville had a coach or executive leave the new regime. Chris Doyle resigned from his position after the Jaguars received backlash for hiring him as the direct of sports performance.

Kassam was a unique hire for the Jaguars because his background doesn’t just include football. He actually spent time with the Minnesota Twins as a director of baseball research.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had Kassam on their staff as an analytics coordinator for multiple years before he eventually made his way over to the MLB.

More information on Kassam’s departure from Jacksonville should be available in the coming days. We’d imagine that Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke will be asked about the move at some point this week.