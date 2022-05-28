Jaguars GM Has Telling Comment About Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence had a rough rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it appears his future is still bright.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke revealed that Lawrence is already showing a lot more confidence under center.

"He's just more confident," Baalke said on the O-Zone Podcast, via Jaguar Report. "He's carrying himself with more confidence. He's delivering the ball quicker. He's continuing to do that. I've seen that through the course of the offseason, getting the ball out of his hands, being more decisive."

Additionally, Baalke commended Lawrence for being a great leader at such a young age.

"You know, he's an old soul. He's a leader, you know, and he does it in his own way, like any good leader does. He's got his own style. But the maturity showed last year was very impressive and he's continued to build on that as we work through this offseason."

During his rookie year, Lawrence completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

With Doug Pederson now at the helm, the Jaguars should have a much better support system around Lawrence. Let's also not forget they upgraded their offensive personnel by signing wide receiver Christian Kirk.

If the Jaguars are going to take that next step this fall, Lawrence will need to make a huge leap.