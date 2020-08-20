Jaguars GM Addresses Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumor

Are the Jacksonville Jaguars going to trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue anytime soon? Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has the answer.

Rumors surfaced Wednesday afternoon the Jaguars were planning on shipping Ngakoue elsewhere. The reports came as no surprise. Ngakoue demanded a trade months ago. The Jaguars have held out on the situation for the time being.

Despite multiple reports of a potential trade, the Jaguars’ GM revealed on Thursday he was surprised by the trade reports. For now, Ngakoue remains with Jacksonville.

But that didn’t stop Caldwell from admitting on Thursday that the Jaguars are seeking out trade partners. As of now, Caldwell hasn’t come across a deal he’s interested by. But the Jaguars certainly appear to be seeking out potential suitors.

“The unsubstantiated report really kinda caught me off guard too,” Caldwell said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know where it came from or who it came from, but if he’s being traded I wish someone would let me know. Obviously we’ve had discussions with teams, but as of 1 o’clock today that report was pretty erroneous.”

It was reported Wednesday the New York Jets are doing all they can to land Ngakoue in a trade. The Jets are in need of defensive end help. Ngakoue fits the bill.

The Jaguars are taking their time in this situation, though.

This whole ordeal may string out a few more weeks until a deal comes to fruition.