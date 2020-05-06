Jaguars GM Appears To Make Final Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

Over the weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly made a major decision regarding the future of running back Leonard Fournette.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option. That means the 2020 NFL season will likely be Fournette’s final with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville reportedly tried to move the former No. 4 overall pick during the 2020 NFL draft. However, after the team failed to move him, the Jaguars seem resigned to the fact that Fournette will be their running back in 2020.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell spoke with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk about his running back. While he admitted the team had trade discussions on Fournette, he made it clear Fournette isn’t going anywhere – at least for now.

“I think the mindset is that we’re going to go forward with Leonard on the team. I had a good talk with him on Friday. I know Coach Marrone has had some discussion with him. He seems to be in great shape and mental frame of mind, and we feel that he’ll have a great season this year.”

That could be the team’s “mindset” for now, but it could change in the future if the right opportunity presents itself.

Jacksonville signed former Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson earlier this offseason as well.

Fournette racked up over 1,600 yards from scrimmage during the 2019 season. He and Thompson could be a lethal duo for the Jaguars in 2020.