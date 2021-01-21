Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Comments On The No. 1 Pick

Trent Baalke and the Jacksonville Jaguars should have an easy decision to make when they select first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, right? Not so fast.

It’s practically a foregone conclusion the Jaguars will select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick. Lawrence has been coined a generational prospect from the moment he stepped on Clemson’s campus and he did nothing but exceed expectations with the Tigers.

Pairing Lawrence with Urban Meyer, a known quarterback whisperer, seems like a match made in heaven. It might be the easiest decision the Jaguars ever make. But Baalke isn’t set on selecting Lawrence just yet.

The new Jaguars’ GM told reporters on Thursday the upcoming decision in regards to which player the organization will select first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft won’t be an “easy” one.

“I don’t know if that word exists in the National Football League,” Baalke said on Thursday. “So it certainly puts you in the driver’s seat, but there are no easy decisions in the National Football League. You work through the process, you do the best job you can, and then you make the decision based on the knowledge you’ve acquired.”

This is an interesting take to say the least. Urban Meyer is following a similar strategy.

There’s nothing wrong with looking over all your options when it comes to the draft. But it’s inevitable the Jaguars roll with Trevor Lawrence.

The college football superstar will be a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars come Apr. 29. Book it.