Jaguars Have Announced Significant Promotions For Front Office

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced a few moves involving their front office.

For starters, the Jaguars have promoted Chad Johnson to chief operating office.

The Jaguars have also promoted Mark Sirota to senior vice president of business planning. He will continue to handle his duties as the team's financial officer.

In addition to those promotions, the Jaguars hired John Denver as their senior vice president and chiefs communications officer.

Jaguars president Mark Lamping released a statement on these front office moves.

“The Jaguars are the kind of organization where great work is recognized, and I’m incredibly proud of both Chad and Mark,” Lamping said, via ProFootballTalk. “Beyond their years of expertise in their respective fields, they’ve provided thought leadership on a variety of strategic initiatives and earned the respect and admiration of our entire staff. The Jaguars also strive to attract the very best to northeast Florida and are thrilled to have John bring his talents and experience to lead our communications team.”

The Jaguars are hopeful these moves will help their front office for the 2022 season and beyond.