Jaguars Have Reportedly Responded To Ex-Kicker's Lawsuit

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly filed a motion to dismiss former kicker Josh Lambo's lawsuit against the franchise.

Lambo sued the team in May, alleging that former head coach Urban Meyer engaged in "a pattern of retaliatory harassment" toward him and created a "hostile work environment." Among his accusations were that Meyer kicked him during a workout last summer.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the Jaguars have asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, alleging Lambo did not follow up on the team's response to his agent's message that Meyer allegedly kicked him.

"The Jaguars also say they can't be sued for retaliation under the Florida Whistleblower Act because it wasn't the club that instructed Meyer to 'assault' Lambo," Kaplan wrote.

Meyer has denied Lambo's accusation that he kicked him. The former head coach was dismissed in December before completing one full season running the team.

Lambo is attempting to sue for the remainder of his $3.5 million salary for 2021--he was released in October--as well as unspecified damages for emotional distress.