Look: Jaguars Have Some New Signs In Team Facility

Urban Meyer isn’t wasting time when it comes to changing the culture of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Thursday, Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen posted a picture on Instagram of the new signs that are inside the Jaguars’ facility.

As soon as you look at Allen’s post you’ll see the following phrase: “Increase Your Value.” That’s a strong message for any player walking in that building.

The sign below that says “+2 mentality,” which most likely refers to winning the turnover battle.

Here’s the post that Allen shared on his Instagram account:

Meyer has stated many times this offseason that his defense will dictate how successful his team is this fall. To be more specific, he said that it all comes down to how his defense performs in the trenches.

“There is one commonality of great teams: they have great defensive lines,” Meyer said. “You can’t avoid that. There are ways to hide other things, but you have to have a strong defensive line. We’re committed to do that here.”

Luckily for the Jaguars, they have a lot of talent on their defensive line. It all starts with Allen, who had 12.5 combined sacks in his first two NFL seasons. Across from him is K’Lavon Chaisson, a talented pass rusher from LSU.

If Allen and Chaisson can get after the quarterback at a consistent rate in 2021, Jacksonville might revert back to Sacksonville.