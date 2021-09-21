Veteran Cornerback Reportedly Visiting With The Jaguars

The start of the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Urban Meyer era has been pretty rocky. The team is 0-2, and has surrendered 591 passing yards and four touchdowns through two games, without an interception.

The Jags’ defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete over 70-percent of their throws so far. The 9-2 yards per attempt allowed is seventh-worst in the league through two games, and opposing passers—Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater—aren’t considered among the NFL’s best.

Meyer is clearly feeling some pressure already, based on the note he felt compelled to release to Jags fans after an 0-2 start. Today, he and the team are making moves to try and shore up the defensive backfield.

Nevin Lawson, a 30-year old defensive back who was last with the Las Vegas Raiders, is in for a visit today. He was released on Monday, after missing the first two games of this year due to suspension.

That was fast: Former #Raiders CB Nevin Lawson is visiting the #Jaguars today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2021

Lawson, an All-MWC performer at Utah State, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent the first five years of his career with the franchise.

He started 54 out of 61 games with the team, racking up 171 tackles, 25 passes defended, a forced fumble and a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

He signed a set of three one-year deals with the Las Vegas Raiders before Monday’s release, which came after the third suspension during his time with the team. He failed a drug test ahead of the 2019 season, and landed a one-game suspension in late 2020 after swinging his helmet at an opponent.

We’ll see if Meyer and the Jaguars brass choose to bring him in. When active, he’s been a solid player for the Lions and Raiders, and the franchise can certainly use help there.

