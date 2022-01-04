Report: Jaguars Interviewing Notable NFL Coach On Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ head coaching search is already underway. On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL world found out who’s the latest coach to interview for the job opening.

According to Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars are interviewing former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell this Tuesday.

“Jaguars are interviewing Jim Caldwell today in person at undisclosed location outside Jacksonville, just as they did last Thursday with Doug Pederson. Likely do same next week with Packers OC Hackett,” Frenette tweeted.

Caldwell, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has plenty of experience coaching in the NFL.

After spending time as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, Caldwell became a head coach in 2009.

Once that stint came to an end, Caldwell spent time with the Baltimore Ravens as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was then hired as the Detroit Lions’ head coach in 2014.

Overall, Caldwell has a 62-50 record as a head coach in the NFL. He led the Lions to the playoffs twice in a four-year span before being fired.

Caldwell might not be as intriguing of a candidate as Byron Leftwich or Kellen Moore, but he’s a veteran coach who knows how to stabilize a program. Perhaps that’s exactly what the Jaguars need after dealing with Urban Meyer for roughly a year.