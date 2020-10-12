It’s been a rough season for kickers in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest team to make a change at the position – something they’ve done five times already this year.

The Jaguars released veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka on Monday afternoon. Hauschka went 0-2 in the field goal department yesterday in Jacksonville’s 30-14 loss to the Houston Texans. One of his misses came from just 24 yards out while the other came from 49 yards out. Had Hauschka made both attempts, the Jaguars would’ve taken a 13-10 lead over the Texans at the half.

Jacksonville can’t afford many mistakes, especially in the kicking department. The team is making yet another change at the position.

After releasing Hauschka on Monday afternoon, the Jaguars have promoted kicker Jon Brown. Jacksonville announced the Monday roster move on social media:

We have made the following roster transactions: ▪ Promoted K Jon Brown & DL Caraun Reid to the active roster

▪ Released K Stephen Hauschka & DL Carl Davis

▪ Signed DE Jabaal Sheard to the practice squad

▪ Placed S Andrew Wingard (abdominal strain) on the reserve/injured list pic.twitter.com/sc76TEgkZN — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 12, 2020

The Jaguars just can’t seem to find a reliable kicker this season. It certainly cost them a few points against the Texans on Sunday.

Jacksonville fell to 1-4 on Sunday. The Jaguars have lost four straight since a Week 1 win against the Colts.

It appears “tank season” is already taking place in Jacksonville as the organization looks ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft.