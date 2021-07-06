Jaguars Linebacker Reacts To What He’s Seen From Trevor Lawrence

Training camp hasn’t even begun for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it sounds like the locker room is all in on Trevor Lawrence.

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert revealed what he’s seen thus far out of Lawrence. It’s very apparent that Schobert is impressed with Lawrence’s arm talent.

“Trevor’s got an arm, a once-in-a-generation arm, and if he can put it together upstairs mentally for the rookie season in the NFL, which is always, as a quarterback, the hardest thing to do, [then] we’ll be very successful if we can get all that accomplished,” Schobert said.

Schobert also shared his thoughts on Lawrence’s future in the NFL.

“I think if he’s able to mentally put everything together, like picking up a new playbook, understanding teams and going against different kinds of athletes on the defensive side of the ball, he can be an extremely good quarterback for the next 10, 15, 20 years for Jacksonville. It’s going to be exciting to see how he progresses because he has all the tools and all the talent.”

"Trevor's got a once in a generation arm."@Jaguars LB Joe Schobert told us last week what stands out to him about QB Trevor Lawrence. 👇AUDIO👇 | #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/6Ww17TAI5x — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 6, 2021

That’s high praise from Schobert, who is one of the top playmakers on Jacksonville’s defense.

Lawrence also received a few compliments from Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark this month. The talented wideout said the Jaguars can be great with the Clemson product under center.

We’ll get to see Lawrence in action when the preseason rolls around in August.