Jaguars Linebacker Reacts To What He’s Seen From Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer finally made the jump from college to the pros this offseason, signing a deal to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We’ll still need to see how Meyer performs on Sundays before we analyze the job he’s done in Jacksonville, but it at least sounds like his players have embraced the culture he brought in.

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen recently spoke to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco about Meyer’s arrival in Jacksonville. He made it clear that he feels rejuvenated now that Meyer is his coach.

Allen also stressed how the vibe in the locker room is different – in a good way – now that Meyer is in charge.

“It’s just a different environment, different vibe, like I just feel about this team and this year and this coaching staff,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s just I feel like I really haven’t felt this passion and this driven [since] I first got here. When I first got here I was all-in, I was ready, and then stepping back to this year, man, it’s just another … rejuvenation.”

It’s safe to say Allen is buying what Meyer is selling.

Earlier this month, Allen revealed the new signs that are inside the team’s facility. It seems like he’s all in on Meyer’s style of coaching.

Since the Jaguars are under new leadership, Allen will have to learn a different scheme for the 2021 season. He’ll transition from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker. That shouldn’t be a problem though since he played that position at Kentucky.

Allen is hoping to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2020 season. He missed half the team’s games after playing all 16 in his rookie year.