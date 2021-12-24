Jaguars Lose Star Defensive Player Before Game vs. Jets

The New York Jets aren’t the only team that’s going to be short-handed in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars themselves just lost one of their most important players.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, star pass rusher Josh Allen has tested positive for COVID-19. Per Jaguars insider Mark Long, Allen is unvaccinated and is out for the next 10 days.

As a result, Allen is not only immediately ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but will probably miss the Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. It will be his first missed games of the 2021 season.

Allen has 5.5 sacks, 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 12 QB hits in 14 games this season. He also has an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four passes defended.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have just two wins this season. And with three games to go, the 3-11 New York Jets might be only one of their remaining games that are winnable.

Luckily for them, the Jets are dealing with a COVID-19 crisis of their own. Over a dozen players are on their reserve/COVID-19 list, including head coach Robert Saleh.

There may be no better game over the final three weeks to get some positive momentum heading into next year.

They’re going to miss Josh Allen for sure. The only real question is: Can their bottom-10 defense make big plays without him?