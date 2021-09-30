Jaguars Make Decision On Kicker For Thursday Night

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has struggled mightily this season, missing three field goal attempts and a pair of extra point attempts.

Lambo missed practice on Monday and Tuesday for the Jaguars due to personal reasons. Then, on Wednesday, the team ruled him out for Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Lambo out for this Thursday’s showdown with the Bengals, the Jaguars have decided to let Matthew Wright handle their kicking duties. He was signed to the team’s practice squad on Monday.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated K Matthew Wright to the active/inactive list for today’s game via standard practice squad elevation and activated WR Tavon Austin from the reserve/injured-designated for return list to the active roster,” the team announced.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated K Matthew Wright to the active/inactive list for today’s game via standard practice squad elevation and activated WR Tavon Austin from the reserve/injured-designated for return list to the active roster. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 30, 2021

Wright, who appeared in three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, made all four field goal attempts. He also connected on all seven of his extra point attempts.

Even though Lambo has been a very productive kicker for Jacksonville since 2017, his struggles this season have been a major issue.

Perhaps this minor break will allow Lambo to refocus and get back on the right track. Prior to this season, he made 95 percent of his field goal attempts for the Jaguars.