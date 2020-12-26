Gardner Minshew won’t be the only key member of the Jacksonville Jaguars not starting this weekend against the Chicago Bears. The top running back on Doug Marrone’s roster, James Robinson, will be unavailable due to injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Robinson will not suit up against the Bears this weekend because of an ankle injury.

Robinson missed this entire week of practice due to his ankle injury, so it’s not too surprising to see him out of the starting lineup.

That doesn’t soften the blow for the Jaguars, though. Over the course of this season, Robinson has run for 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also proven to be a solid receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 49 passes for 344 yards and three additional scores.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, the NFL’s third-leader rusher and top rookie on the ground, won’t play vs the #Bears, source said. He missed the entire week of practice with an ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2020

Fantasy football owners will have to find a replacement this weekend for Robinson, who was one of the most consistent scorers at running back this season.

As for how Jacksonville will fill the void left behind by Robinson, the offense could use a plethora of players in the backfield. The coaching staff could give extra carries to Dare Ogunbowale, Devine Ozigbo and Laviska Shenault.

The Jaguars are two losses away from clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

There’s an awfully good chance that Jacksonville will be one loss away from getting the top pick after this weekend is over, especially with Minshew and Robinson out of the lineup.