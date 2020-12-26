The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jaguars Make Decision On Starting QB vs. Bears

A closeup of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just two losses away from Trevor Lawrence most likely becoming their quarterback of the future. As for the present, the coaching staff just announced who their quarterback will be for this weekend’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Jacksonville recently suffered a blowout loss to Baltimore with Gardner Minshew under center. The second-year quarterback didn’t have a bad game, as he completed 22-of-29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Jaguars have decided to make a change at quarterback. Mike Glennon has received the starting nod for this Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Glennon has started in three games this season, throwing for 600 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. His best performance came against the Cleveland Browns, when he completed 57 percent of his passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

This weekend’s matchup could be viewed as a revenge game for Glennon, who was with the Bears back in 2017.

Doug Marrone’s decision to start Glennon at quarterback has NFL fans wondering if the Jaguars are actively tanking. After all, the first overall pick is so close they can almost taste it.

Last season, Minshew looked like a legitimate NFL quarterback in Marrone’s system. Fast forward to this year, and he’s losing starts to Glennon. That’s a bit odd to say the least.

In the event Jacksonville loses to Chicago this weekend, its Week 17 matchup with Indianapolis will decide who gets the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

 


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.