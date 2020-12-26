The Jacksonville Jaguars are just two losses away from Trevor Lawrence most likely becoming their quarterback of the future. As for the present, the coaching staff just announced who their quarterback will be for this weekend’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Jacksonville recently suffered a blowout loss to Baltimore with Gardner Minshew under center. The second-year quarterback didn’t have a bad game, as he completed 22-of-29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Jaguars have decided to make a change at quarterback. Mike Glennon has received the starting nod for this Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Glennon has started in three games this season, throwing for 600 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. His best performance came against the Cleveland Browns, when he completed 57 percent of his passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

This weekend’s matchup could be viewed as a revenge game for Glennon, who was with the Bears back in 2017.

Jacksonville going back to Mike Glennon as its starting QB vs. the Chicago Bears. Revenge game, sort of…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

Doug Marrone’s decision to start Glennon at quarterback has NFL fans wondering if the Jaguars are actively tanking. After all, the first overall pick is so close they can almost taste it.

Last season, Minshew looked like a legitimate NFL quarterback in Marrone’s system. Fast forward to this year, and he’s losing starts to Glennon. That’s a bit odd to say the least.

In the event Jacksonville loses to Chicago this weekend, its Week 17 matchup with Indianapolis will decide who gets the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.