Urban Meyer made a plethora of changes to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ staff when he was named the head coach in January. That being said, he did retain Trent Baalke as the team’s general manager.

Now that Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, fans want to know if Baalke will follow him out the door. On Monday, their question was finally answered.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars will keep Baalke. He will involved in the team’s search for a new head coach.

“Jaguars GM Trent Baalke will be retained and will be involved with owner Shad Khan in the search for a new HC,” Rapoport said. “Baalke will continue to report to Khan and work in sync with the new head coach, who will also have a direct reporting line to Khan.”

It’s a bit odd that Jacksonville isn’t completely cleaning house. However, it’s possible Jaguars owner Shad Khan has a strong bond with Baalke and doesn’t want to throw it away.

The Jaguars have a lot to offer in terms of cap space and young talent. To be fair, though, we’ve been saying that for several years now.

Only time will tell if the Jaguars made the right decision keeping Baalke for the 2022 season.