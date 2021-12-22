Jaguars Make Interesting Roster Move With Rookie LB

In July, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie linebacker Dylan Moses on the team’s non-football injury list. Fast forward to this Wednesday, and the Jaguars provided an update on the Alabama product.

Moses will return to practice for the Jaguars this Wednesday afternoon. However, he’ll remain on the non-football injury list.

This is somewhat unusual, but it’s an encouraging sign that Moses is making progress in his recovery. That being said, it’s unclear if Moses will receive any playing time before the 2021 season ends.

Throughout his time at Alabama, Moses dealt with a plethora of knee injuries. He even admit that he was playing through a lot of pain during his final season with the Crimson Tide.

#Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. The first addition to the list for Jacksonville during this new wave. Signed Ryquell Armstead off of GBs prax squad. Rookie LB Dylan Moses returns to prax, but remains on reserve/NFI list — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 22, 2021

In addition to revealing that Moses will practice this Wednesday, the Jaguars announced two roster moves.

Rookie tailback Travis Etienne has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Additionally, the Jaguars have signed running back Ryquell Armstead off the Packers’ practice squad.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Jaguars will try to finish what has been a disaster of a year on a positive note.

The Jaguars will be back in action this Sunday against the Jets.