Jaguars Make Official Decision On QB Gardner Minshew

Last week, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed that Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was dealing with multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb. Though he’s one of the toughest players in the league, he won’t be suiting up for action this Sunday.

Jacksonville has officially ruled out Minshew for this weekend’s showdown with Houston. This means sixth-round pick Jake Luton will be the starting quarterback for the Jags.

Luton had a solid career at Oregon State, throwing for 5,227 yards and 42 touchdowns in three years. However, it’s tough to expect a rookie quarterback to match Deshaun Watson score-for-score in his debut.

Jaguars' QB Gardner Minshew II officially ruled out of Sunday's game vs. Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

This season has been pretty tough for the Jaguars, as they’re currently riding a six-game losing streak. One of the main reasons for the their struggles is because they don’t exactly have a franchise quarterback.

Considering there were reports from a few weeks ago saying Jacksonville might bench Minshew because of his inconsistent play, there’s a possibility here that Luton wins the starting job if he has a strong performance this Sunday.

In seven games this season, Minshew has 1,855 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Those aren’t poor numbers by any means, but it’s pretty evident that Jacksonville will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

That being said, Jaguars fans will be paying close attention to Luton this weekend to see if they have a potential diamond in the rough.