This isn’t always something you can say, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL this coming season. The team hired college football legend Urban Meyer for his first NFL job, and drafted a generational talent in Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

The Jaguars were a bad team last year, but they do have some talent on offense. D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault each had at least 600 receiving yards and caught five touchdowns a piece in 2020. The team also signed a very productive veteran in former Detroit Lions standout Marvin Jones Jr.

He’s coming off of a 978 yard, nine touchdown season, in which he caught a career high 76 passes. It was the second most productive year of his career, after his 61/1,101/9 season in 2017.

He’s excited to be with an up-and-coming team, and to serve as a veteran presence and “coach on the field” for the Jaguars. He appeared on the O-Zone Podcast with Jaguars.com writer John Oehser to discuss the fit.

“When there’s a coach like coach Urban, you bring in guys — generational talents, who I think Trevor Lawrence is — and along with my offense that I know,” he said on the podcast, via 247Sports.com. “I’m running with the No. 1s, but I’m still coach. When I’m not in there, I’m like, ‘Boom, this is what you’ve got to do.’

“I know (the offense) like the back of my hand. So why not? Why wouldn’t this be the situation for me? So that was my whole thought process, going in, coming in.”

Jones’ familiarity stems from his time with Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell with the Lions over the last two seasons. That should help him hit the ground running, as he looks to continue his run as one of the more underrated wide receivers in the NFL.

[Jaguars.com]