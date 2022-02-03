Jaguars Might Be Down To 2 Head Coaching Candidates

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been looking for a new head coach longer than any other team. But they may have narrowed down their list to two.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is removing himself from consideration for the job. Per the report, former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson are “strong candidates” for the job.

Bisaccia is coming off a shocking run with the Raiders that saw him take over the season midseason and lead them to the playoffs. But he was not retained after the season as the Raiders decided to hire Josh McDaniels as their permanent replacement.

Pederson was out of the NFL in 2021 after being fired by the Eagles at the end of the 2020 season. He led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017 and is 42-37-1 as a head coach.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer just 13 games into his first year at the helm. But despite having a one month head start on their coaching search, they’re one of five teams that hasn’t made a hire.

Jacksonville can certainly do a lot worse than two coaches who have playoff experience. But it seems to be saying something that Byron Leftwich, a team legend and one of the top coaches seeking a head coaching job, is pulling out.

When all is said and done, the Jaguars might wind up with a coach who wasn’t even at the top of their candidates list.

Will either Rich Bisaccia or Doug Pederson be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars?