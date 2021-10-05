Breaking: Jaguars Owner Releases Statement On Urban Meyer

The relationship between Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars seems fraught after a video of the 57-year-old head coach being danced on by a young woman at a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio surfaced over the weekend. Meyer has apologized, but there’s still been some question as to whether or not he’ll have a job by the end of the week.

Based on a new public statement from Jaguars owner Shad Khan, it looks like Jacksonville will stick with its current head coach. At least for now.

Khan shared a brief statement on Tuesday morning, revealing that he’s spoke with Meyer and discussed the severity of his recent actions. He said that he expects his head coach to re-earn the “trust and respect” of everyone in the Jaguars organization and that he is “confident” that Meyer will deliver on those fronts.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan wrote in a statement, per Ian Rapoport. “I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

A flurry of Tuesday morning reports from former NFL executive Michael Lombardi and from Sportico’s Michael McCann indicated that Meyer is still far from being in the clear The two reported that the Jaguars were discussing a “morals clause” and “for cause” with their head coach because of his actions, signaling that his time with the franchise could be over in the near future.

Khan’s statement seems to show that Jacksonville will stick with Meyer for now, but that the first-year NFL coach is on the thinnest of ice. A latest report from NFL Network insider Mike Silver shared that Meyer seriously harmed his relationship with players in the Jaguars locker room, which doesn’t bode well for an already 0-4 team.

Meyer has dug quite the hole for himself and will now have to get his way out through his words and his actions. He can start rebuilding that trust this weekend when the Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans.