Jaguars Owner Reveals 1 Major Difference With Urban Meyer

When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer, they made it clear they were allowing the three-time national champion coach the opportunity to build the team in the manner he sees fit.

That means Meyer would have the chance to influence how the organization evaluates and procures talent, which has been an issue for the Jags in the past, to say the least. It sounds like he has already made some alterations.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville owner Shad Khan spoke with reporters about some of the things Meyer is doing differently from his predecessors. When it comes to evaluating prospects, Khan sees one major change.

“We have put a lot of emphasis on talent (in previous years),” Khan told reporters. “His point is that talent is important, but the psyche of the player is probably more important. And then coaching is paramount.

“I remember early on, really right after he had been hired, he sat with his staff and he was telling what he used to tell his coaches at Florida or Ohio State. Same thing here. He doesn’t want to hear a player is a bust, OK. A coach is a bust.”

Of course, we have to wait a while to see if Meyer’s approach will work with the Jaguars. Obviously, he was highly-successful with it in college, but that was when he had the ability to recruit any players he wanted.

Also, the outlook for Meyer’s future–and the franchise’s as well–likely hinges a lot on how No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence develops. If he is a stud as anticipated, brighter days may finally be ahead for the Jags.

But if Lawrence struggles and doesn’t live up to the hype, both he and Meyer could be doomed in Jacksonville.