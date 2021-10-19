A Jaguars Player Had A Pretty Wild Tuesday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a special weekend across the pond in England as they won their first game of the 2021 season over the Miami Dolphins. In the contest, starting defensive lineman Dawaune Smoot made two tackles and helped anchor the Jags defensively to a 23-20 victory.

Smoot’s performance on Sunday was admirable, but it was nothing in comparison to something that he did on Tuesday morning.

Smoot reportedly delivered his newborn daughter at 4 a.m. at his Jacksonville-area home on Tuesday. As he and his wife were heading out the door to go to the hospital, she fell to the ground and he had to deliver his child in his living room, with some assistance from paramedics on the phone.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had additional details on the wild situation.

“Jaguars starting DL Dawaune Smoot unexpectedly delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, this morning at 4 a.m. at their home in Jacksonville. Dawaune and his wife, Aumari, were heading out the door to the hospital and she fell to her knees, and he had to catch his wife, then deliver the baby in his living room. The paramedics talked him through tying the umbilical cord over the phone. Dawaune, Aumari and Ahlani are all doing well after his heroics, which the full team was informed about today.”

The story is remarkable and certainly outweighs any accomplishment that Smoot might’ve had on the football field. Thankfully, the entire family is happy and healthy.

Hopefully the Smoot family can have a quiet next few days before Dawaune has to return to work. The Jaguars have a bye week, which should give him some extra time to spend around his loved ones.

Time will tell if he’s back with his team when Jacksonville takes on Seattle on Oct. 31.