Over the past few weeks, Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars took a lot of heat for signing Tim Tebow and giving him a chance at a comeback.

One analyst had an especially scathing review of Meyer’s tenure in the NFL thus far. In an article for Bleacher Report, analyst Gary Davenport bluntly stated that Meyer has shown that he is “in over his head.”

“Tebow is a wildly popular player in the state of Florida who is already selling jerseys like hotcakes,” Davenport argued. “But there is no way you can make the argument with a straight face that a 33-year-old who hasn’t played football since 2015 with no real experience playing tight end can make the Jaguars a better team.”

Well, one of the Jaguars players couldn’t disagree more. On Thursday afternoon, Jaguars center Brandon Linder had a telling comment about Meyer.

“Jaguars C Brandon Linder says new coach Urban Meyer has been giving the players everything they need to succeed ‘and we haven’t had that around here for a while,'” Linder said via Michael DiRocco.

Former Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone might want to avoid social media for a while after that comment.

As for Meyer, only time will tell how successful his NFL tenure is. One thing is clear though: his players have always loved playing for him.