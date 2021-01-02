Look: Jaguars Player Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Tough Night

Almost every NFL analyst believes the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – assuming he does go pro.

Though nothing is guaranteed until Jacksonville sends in its pick, at least one player on its roster is keeping a close eye on Lawrence in the Sugar Bowl tonight.

K’Lavon Chaisson, who was selected by the Jaguars in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, just tweeted “Get #16 outta there.”

Lawrence was taking a bunch of hits late in the second half, so perhaps Chaisson is just looking out for his team’s potential quarterback of the future.

Get #16 outta there 🤬.. — K’Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) January 2, 2021

Believe it or not, Chaisson isn’t the only player on the Jaguars to publicly comment about Lawrence.

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack recently admit that he can’t escape all the “Lawrence to Jacksonville” chatter.

“I deleted my Instagram and Twitter but you can’t run away from it, even at the gas station fans talk about Trevor Lawrence,” Jack said. “We’re fighting for a job, the NFL does not pay losers… we’re not going out there tanking.”

This game didn’t go the way Lawrence hoped it would, but his performance tonight shouldn’t affect his draft stock. Besides, he still finished with 400 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Lawrence will have a big decision to make in the coming weeks. However, most people believe he’ll declare for the draft.