Jaguars Player Shares Honest Admission On Facing Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow has been the topic of conversation in NFL circles ever since he signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though he’s an extremely popular figure in the sports world, opposing players try their best to let that cloud their judgement.

After practice on Thursday afternoon, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was asked what it’s like to play against Tebow in practice. His answer definitely caught people’s attention.

“He’s just another guy,” Jenkins said, via ProFootballTalk. “I met him briefly just in the locker room, so really [he’s] a really good guy from what I can tell. But I don’t look at it as ‘Tebow’ or anybody who’s just right there. I just look at it [as] what do I need to do this play? What are my keys? What am I looking at? It doesn’t matter what number the jersey is or whoever’s right there in front of me. So, I’m just always trying to just work on my toolbox and work on my craft.”

Jenkins also addressed whether or not Tebow’s storyline will be a distraction in the Jaguars’ locker room.

“No, we don’t get caught up in any of that. You can’t get starstruck around here. It’s the business. I played with numerous superstars. I can name a list full, but we’re all friends at the end of the day, we’re all co-workers at the end of the day.”

That response from Jenkins is music to Jaguars fans’ ears. The last thing they’d want is for Tebow to become a distraction.

While there are several critics who continue to question the Tebow signing, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence recently told The Spun that Tebow is the type of player that people want to be around.

“It’s wild and weird how things work out, but I’m really excited to play with him and have a guy like that around. He’s a hard worker, a great character and what he brings to a locker room is special. People just want to be around him. I’m excited for him to be here and I know a lot of the other guys are too.”

Do you think Tim Tebow will make an impact for the Jaguars?