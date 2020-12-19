Jaguars Player Sums Up His Thoughts On Trevor Lawrence Talk

With the NFL regular season almost over, all the talk surrounding Trevor Lawrence and where he’ll land in the 2021 NFL Draft continues to get louder.

The “tank for Trevor” sweepstakes have been going on since Week 1. At this point, players on teams toward the top of the draft board can’t avoid it.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack recently admit that he can’t escape fans who are talking about his team possibly tanking for the Clemson quarterback.

“I deleted my Instagram and Twitter but you can’t run away from it, even at the gas station fans talk about Trevor Lawrence,” Jack said. “We’re fighting for a job, the NFL does not pay losers… we’re not going out there tanking.”

Jack brought up an excellent point about NFL players constantly fighting for jobs.

The Jaguars only have one win this season, but they’ve been competitive over the past couple of weeks, including two narrow losses to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

Sure, the Jaguars would benefit from drafting an elite prospect like Lawrence. However, the coaching staff and current players on the roster won’t purposely play bad in order to make that happen.

Fortunately for Jack, all the talk about Lawrence to the Jaguars could end fairly soon. His team owns the No. 2 pick right now and would need to pass the New York Jets in order to be in position to select the Clemson product.

