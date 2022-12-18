Jaguars Player Uses 1 Word To Describe What's Different This Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars registered a thrilling 40-34 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon.

After a 2-6 start, the Jaguars have won four of six and could find themselves only one game out of first place in the AFC South if the Titans lose to the Chargers. Incredibly, this is only the third time in the last 12 seasons that Jacksonville has won at least six games.

The Jaguars have also doubled their win total from 2021. Asked to name the biggest difference between this year and last, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who had the game-winning pick 6 today, was blunt.

"Coaching," Jenkins said, via Jacksonville. com's Demetrius Harvey.

Yeah, this is example No. 1,456,382 of how much the Jaguars players despised Urban Meyer last year. Hiring Doug Pederson has made a real impact.

Also helping the Jags make strides has been the improved play of Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns today, and has posted a 14-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last six starts.

The future might finally be bright in Jacksonville again.