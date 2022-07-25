Jaguars Player Was Asked To Pick Between Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence faced off in college, Burrow's LSU team beat Lawrence's Clemson squad to win the national championship.

Also on the field for LSU that night was pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. These days, Chaisson is teammates with Lawrence in Jacksonville.

So, if he had to pick one quarterback to start a team with, would it be Burrow or Lawrence?

"I plead the fifth," Chaisson told WJXT's Jamal St. Cyr, who asked the question.

Some Jaguars fans are understandably annoyed that Chaisson didn't back his current teammate more, but that's also a tough question to answer diplomatically when put on the spot.

Burrow has obviously proven more in the NFL, but he also has an extra year under his belt. Lawrence is entering a critical year No. 2.

Jacksonville shouldn't be expecting the former No. 1 overall pick to duplicate Burrow's accomplishment of leading the team to the Super Bowl in his second season, as the Jaguars' roster is not nearly ready to compete in the AFC.

However, if Lawrence can show improvement and growth, it will be encouraging for Jags fans.