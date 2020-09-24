Jaguars Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Will Not Play Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to quickly rebound from their narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, they’ll be without one of their most important offensive players.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the Jaguars announced that Pro Bowl wide receiver DJ Chark has been ruled out. Chark has been battling a chest injury and has been unavailable for much of the week.

Losing Chark leaves the Jaguars without their leading receiver on the season. He currently has seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown through two games.

With Chark out, more attention will be turned towards Jaguars veteran Keelan Cole. Through his first two games, Cole leads the Jaguars in receptions (11) and touchdowns (2).

WR DJ Chark Jr. (chest/ back) has been downgraded to OUT and will not play in tonight’s game. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 24, 2020

DJ Chark made the Pro Bowl last year after a breakout campaign that saw him catch 73 balls for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a big reason that Gardner Minshew had so much success as a rookie.

Through two games though, the Jaguars are 1-1 with Minshew throwing for six touchdowns while completing 75-percent of his passes.

If he can continue putting up those kinds of numbers without Chark, Thursday Night Football could be his coming out party on the national stage.

How much will DJ Chark’s absence affect the Jaguars in tonight’s game?

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NFL Network.