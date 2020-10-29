Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew Reportedly Has A Hand Injury

After a breakout rookie season, Gardner Minshew has struggled in his second year for the Jacksonville Jaguars. A recently discovered injury could explain why.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Minshew got X-rays on his hand this week that revealed some fairly extensive damage. He reportedly has multiple fractures as well as a strained ligament in his right thumb.

The Jaguars are currently 1-6 and tied for last place in the AFC South. With six straight losses, only the winless New York Jets have lost more consecutive games this season.

This past week against the LA Chargers, Minshew completed just 52-percent of his passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-29 loss. Head coach Doug Marrone has reportedly threatened to bench Minshew for poor play, but decided not to sit him against the Chargers.

But with Minshew dealing with an injury to his throwing hand, Marrone may not have a choice anymore.

Backup QB Mike Glennon has not started a game since 2017, and has only seen spot duty for the Raiders and Cardinals over the last two years. But the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season is on life support – if it isn’t already over. They’ll have to make due with what they’ve got.

And if Glennon does play well in relief of Minshew, that could very well spell the end of Minshew’s tenure as starter.

Will Gardner Minshew return to his rookie form later this season?