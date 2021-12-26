Jaguars RB James Robinson Leaves Game After Potentially Serious Injury

A terrible season for the Jacksonville Jaguars got worse on Sunday afternoon, when starting running back James Robinson left the field with a potentially serious injury.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and the New York Jets, Robinson went down to the ground soon after an offensive snap. Without coming into contact with anyone, the 23-year-old fell down and immediately grabbed at his ankle.

Training staff came out quickly and loaded Robinson onto the injury cart. According to Mia O’Brien, the Jaguars running back had a towel over his head and was sobbing.

Soon after Robinson went back into the locker room, Jacksonville ruled him out for the game with an Achilles injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that it was torn Achilles for the second-year ballcarrier.

INJURY UPDATE: RB James Robinson is out with an Achilles injury — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 26, 2021

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent. Just an awful way to end the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

James Robinson loaded onto cart, left shoe is off, towel over head and sobbing I feel awful#Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 26, 2021

The injury will bring Robinson’s 2021 season to a crushing end. The former undrafted free agent was in the midst of another strong year that saw him rack up nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

Unfortunately, a torn Achilles will sideline Robinson for more than just the final two games of the Jaguars season. He’ll now go through an intensive rehab process with the goal of getting back on the field late in 2022.

Robinson’s injury is just the latest sour news to come out of Jacksonville this year. The Jaguars are 2-12, have already fired their head coach and are now down one of their best skill players in Trevor Lawrence’s first season in the pros.

At this point, Jacksonville is probably better off just going through the motions these next few weeks and getting a fresh start next year.