It’s been an interesting few weeks for one former first-round NFL draft pick – to say the least.

After a tough season with Seattle, Philip Dorsett inked a new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2021 season. He looked to add a veteran presence to the young Jaguars team, but that plan didn’t work out.

The Jaguars released Dorsett before the 2021 season kicked off, but then added him to the their practice squad. After failing to make much of an impact there, Jacksonville made another decision on Dorsett.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jaguars are releasing Dorsett for the second time. The move coincides with the potential return of another former first-round wide receiver. Veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin is reportedly close to a return.

The Jaguars have released WR Phillip Dorsett from their practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2021

After being with the Colts for two seasons, the Dorsett signed with the New England Patriots.

During his time in New England, the Miami product had a total of 73 receptions for 881 yards and eight touchdowns. Dorsett made headlines following his departure from New England after he signed with the Seahawks.

“I could have come (to Seattle) last year, but I chose to stay in New England,” Dorsett told The News Tribune. “I didn’t want to make that mistake again.”

Now the veteran wide receiver will be looking for a new team.