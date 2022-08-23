Jaguars Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the release of an experienced wide receiver.

Jacksonville released Marvin Hall, who has played in 47 regular season NFL games, most recently appearing in one contest for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

The speedy 29-year-old wideout has also suited up for the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. For his career, Hall has made 38 receptions for 782 yards and five touchdowns.

In addition to releasing Hall, the Jaguars also waived five players: Offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, cornerback Shabari Davis, tight end Grayson Gunter, linebacker Wyatt Ray, and wide receiver Lujuan Winningham.

Today's moves brought Jacksonville under the 80-man roster limit before tomorrow's deadline. All teams must be at 80 or below by Tuesday afternoon.

Finally, all 32 teams will have to announce an initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 30.