Earlier this offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars shipped Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. This move cleared the path for Gardner Minshew to be the starting quarterback next season.

Minshew will likely be the starter for Jacksonville in 2020, but that doesn’t mean the front office is content with its current depth chart. That’s most likely why the front office showed interest in Andy Dalton, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jacksonville won’t be adding a marquee name like Cam Newton to its quarterback room, yet it did agree to a deal with a signal-caller who has been in the league since 2013.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Jaguars are going to sign Mike Glennon. He’ll provide experience to a quarterback room that doesn’t have much depth at the moment.

The #Jaguars have added a veteran QB, agreeing to terms with Mike Glennon, league source says. He comes in behind Gardner Minshew to add some experience to the team’s QB room. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 8, 2020

Glennon spent the 2019 season with the Raiders, throwing for 56 yards and one touchdown in limited action.

Prior to his time with the Raiders, Glennon served as a veteran presence for the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

The Jaguars probably won’t receive much of an impact from Glennon on the field, but he should help Minshew develop in his second year.