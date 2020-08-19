Jaguars Reportedly Close To Major Yannick Ngakoue Trade

Only one player on the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t show up for the start of training camp this year. That player just so happened to be Yannick Ngakoue, who has been adamant that he wants to be traded.

Well, it appears Ngakoue’s wish might finally come true. After months of speculation regarding his future, it sounds like the talented defensive end will finally be departing from Jacksonville.

According to NFL insider Michael Lombardi, the Jaguars are “extremely close” to trading Ngakoue today or tomorrow. He said he’s hearing the package in return for the Jaguars would most likely be centered around a second-round pick.

Ngakoue has been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles in the past, but there’s no telling where he’ll land at this moment.

According to NFL sources, Jacksonville is extremely close to trading Yannick Ngakoue today or tomorrow, have a firm offer in place–(hearing a two). looks like this holdout will be over soon and Jacksonville will get more picks for their tanking…. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 19, 2020

Last season, Ngakoue had 41 tackles, eight sacks and an interception.

Over the course of his career, Ngakoue has recorded 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles. It’s impressive that he puts up such strong numbers for Jacksonville despite not being fond of the franchise.

Ngakoue didn’t want to play under the franchise tag for the Jaguars, but the current indication is that he would play under the one-year contract with another team.

Whichever team acquires Ngakoue via trade has to be thinking about striking a long-term deal with the 25-year-old pass rusher. If not, they’ll risk losing him during free agency in 2021.