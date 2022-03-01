Jaguars Reportedly Hiring Former College Football Quarterback

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired a former college football quarterback as an offensive assistant.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Tyler Tettleton will be a quality control assistant on Doug Pederson’s staff.

Tettleton is a former quarterback at the University of Ohio and also served as the pass game coordinator and running backs coach last year for the school.

Before he had that job, he was with LSU as an offensive assistant and was also with the Cleveland Browns as an offensive quality coach.

While Tettleton played for Ohio, he completed close to 63% of his passes and had a TD/INT ratio of 67/28. He also passed for over 9,000 yards from 2009-13.

He declared for the NFL Draft in 2014, but also ended up playing in the CFL for Hamilton.

Doug Pederson’s staff is starting to get assembled and this looks to be a good hire, at least on paper.