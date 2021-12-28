Jaguars Are Reportedly Interested In 4 Notable Coaches

The Jacksonville Jaguars were allowed to begin interviewing other team’s assistant coaches starting on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. ET.

Already, the organization is busy at work, looking to find a replacement for Urban Meyer. Four NFL assistants have peaked the Jaguars’ interest, according to various reports.

The first two names that popped up on Jacksonville’s wish list work for an organization not far from the Jags in Florida. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for permission to interview both offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

The Jaguars have asked the Bucs for permission to interview offensive coordInator Byron Leftwich for their head coaching position. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 28, 2021

Jaguars also have requested permission to talk to Bucs’ DC Todd Bowles, per source. So Jacksonville is interested in both Bucs’ coordinators. https://t.co/0X0teLCV9A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Jacksonville didn’t stop there and also turned its efforts to the top two assistants on Mike McCarthy’s staff in Dallas. The Jaguars asked permission to interview Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore, according to Schefter.

Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

All four assistant coaches are worthy candidates for the Jaguars head coaching job. Jacksonville’s interest in some of the league’s most-proven assistants also indicates that Shad Khan doesn’t want to make the same mistake he did this past hiring cycle in choosing a coach with no NFL experience.

The four candidates who’s names were reported on Tuesday boast a variety of experience and youth, but all of the assistants have performed well in 2021. Quinn and Moore helped bolster the Cowboys to an NFC East title, while Bowles and Leftwich have the Buccaneers on track to compete for a Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

There’s no denying that the Jaguars next head coaching hire needs to be a home run. With No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, a talented young roster and cap space to utilize, Jacksonville is set up to start turning things around in 2022.

All the Jags need is a worthy captain to steer the ship.