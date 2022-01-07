Jaguars Reportedly Interviewing Another Top Candidate Today

Earlier this week, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shared a report regarding the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ interest in Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich is expected to interview for the Jaguars head coaching job as early as Friday, per sources. The Jaguars requested permission to talk with him during the regular season window. Expectation is that both sides will discuss the job at some point soon,” Fowler said.

Moments ago, Fowler had an update on the Jaguars’ interest in Leftwich. It turns out their interview is scheduled for this Friday afternoon.

Leftwich was actually selected by the Jaguars in the 2003 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the franchise, he had 9,042 passing yards, 51 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

A few years after his playing career was over, Leftwich joined the Arizona Cardinals as a quarterbacks coach. He then became the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

Update: Interview is scheduled for today. https://t.co/ZpknVp9Gai — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 7, 2022

Leftwich would be an intriguing option for the Jaguars, especially since he understands the quarterback position so well. Perhaps he’s the right coach to turn Trevor Lawrence into a star.

The Jaguars have been very active over the past two weeks, interviewing former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson.

It’ll be very interesting to see who the Jaguars hire this offseason.