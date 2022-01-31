Jaguars Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Head Coach

The Jaguars coaching search is gaining more traction as each passing day goes.

They’re set to have another interview on Monday and it looks to be with former Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia, per Adam Schefter.

Jaguars are interviewing former Raiders' HC Rich Bisaccia today for their HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2022

Bisaccia took the Raiders to the playoffs this season while he was the interim head coach. He took over for Jon Gruden after he resigned due to using misogynistic and homophobic language in his emails.

Las Vegas finished 10-7 overall and took Cincinnati down to the wire a few weeks ago before losing 26-19.

The Raiders have already hired Bisaccia’s replacement in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. This will be the first time he’s not with Bill Belichick in over a decade when he was with the Broncos.

The Jaguars are hoping to find the right replacement for Urban Meyer after he was fired just 13 games into his tenure. The team was 2-11 and looked to be going nowhere fast.

Despite Bisaccia turning the Raiders around, he’d face an even tougher challenge with this team. Jacksonville has needs at almost every position outside of quarterback.

There’s no current timetable for Jacksonville to make its decision.