Jaguars Reportedly Make Thursday Decision On Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a decision on Trevor Lawrence's availability for tonight's game against the New York Jets.

Lawrence, who has been dealing with a toe injury and was listed as questionable, will play, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Lawrence had been limited in practice this week, but has played through the issue since getting hurt against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4.

Jacksonville (6-8) has won three of its last four games and closed to within one game of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, thanks in large part to Lawrence, who is having a breakout sophomore campaign.

Lawrence has thrown for 14 touchdowns and only one interception in his last six games, with the Jaguars going 4-2 in that span. On the season, he's completing 66% of his passes for 3,520 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Jags aren't the only team that badly needs a win tonight. The Jets come in at 7-7 and probably have to win at least two of their last three games to have a chance to make the postseason.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.