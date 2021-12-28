Jaguars Reportedly Set To Interview Super Bowl-Winning Coach

Just a few weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided it was time to move on from former head coach Urban Meyer.

After going 2-11 – along with a series of unfortunate incidents – the Jaguars fired the three-time national title-winning coach. With Meyer gone, the team has already begun an extensive dive into the coaching pool.

Over the weekend, NFL insider Jason La Canfora report the Jaguars plan to speak with former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Now fans know when that conversation will take place.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars plan to interview Pederson this week.

The #Jaguars' interview with former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to happen this week, per source. So along with requests for #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles and #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Jacksonville's search for Urban Meyer's successor is off and running. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

Pelissero also noted a few other candidates. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is in the running to head his former team.

Fellow Buccaneers coordinator Todd Bowles is reportedly also in consideration. As is Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Pederson notably took down the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl during his time with the Eagles. After taking a year away from the field, it seems like he’ll be a mainstay on coaching candidate lists over the next few weeks.

Who will Jacksonville hire?